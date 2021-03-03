Red Sox Top Pitching Prospect Bryan Mata To Have MRI On Triceps

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received some not-so-great news Wednesday.

Bryan Mata, the team’s top pitching prospect, will undergo an MRI on Thursday due to right triceps soreness.

The right-handed Mata was expected to see relief work in the Boston’s eventual 14-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, but was scratched prior to first pitch.

“So we’ll have more (information) probably later (Thursday) or early (Friday),” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday.

Baseball America has Mata as the No. 1 pitching prospect, and fourth overall behind Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec and Jeter Downs.

Mata spent his 2019 season between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland where he posted a 3.43 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images