Red Sox-Twins Spring Training Game Cancelled Due To Weather

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are going to have to try again Sunday.

After two innings of play, the Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday on NESN was cancelled due to rain.

Inclement weather was forecasted for Saturday, but the two sides decided to try giving it a shot. But, obviously, Mother Nature prevailed.

The Twins led 2-0 at the time of the stoppage, which came with the game about to enter the bottom of the second. Sox starter Ryan Weber was tagged for both runs.

The Sox now will play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. That game will be on NESN, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images