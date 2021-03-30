Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Martin Perez Starts In Spring Training Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have one last chance to work out the kinks before serious business begins.

Martin Perez will start for Boston against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at JetBlue Park in their Grapefruit League finale. The left-handed pitcher will look to extend the Red Sox’s winning streak to four games and ensure they finish their exhibition schedule with an MLB-high 17 wins.

Boston’s lineup will look similar to what we expect to see Thursday in its Opening Day matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. However, one big wrinkle appears to be the presence of Kevin Plawecki, who will be Boston’s catcher in the absence of Christian Vazquez, who received stitches under his left eye last week after taking a ball to the face.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Here are the expected full lineups for Red Sox vs. Braves.