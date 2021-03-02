Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec ‘Feels More Explosive’ After Strong Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec is ready for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox infielder smashed eight home runs in 23 games during the 2020 season but has been busy during the offseason in order to be a better player.

Dalbec on Tuesday revealed he lost 10 pounds but didn’t lose any strength.

“Just kind of leaned up,” Dalbec told reporters Tuesday. “I wouldn’t say I lost strength or mass or anything like that. I feel faster, stronger and more fluid. I think it will help me being more versatile whether I’m playing first or third or whatever they need me to do. So that was a goal. … I did the same workouts and everything. I didn’t really take any time off. As soon as I got back I got right back in the gym and started grinding that stuff out. I feel like I got faster, more explosive. So yeah, trying to be more of a dynamic, complete player.”

Dalbec, 25, could be Boston’s starting first baseman come April 1 when the Red Sox’s season is slated to begin. He will be eligible for the Rookie of the Year Award.

The infielder batted .263 with 16 RBIs in 80 plate appearances in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images