It wasn’t Eduardo Rodriguez’s best outing Monday for the Boston Red Sox, but the southpaw is dismissing any idea he may have dead arm.

Rodriguez left Boston’s 10-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays after just two innings before throwing two more simulated ones in the bullpen. His command was off, and he threw nearly 50 pitches before coming out of the game.

But it just was an off day for the left-hander.

“I was a little bit out of command,” Rodriguez told reporters after the game. “I threw too many pitches in those two innings.”

Rodriguez allowed three hits and two walks Monday, but overall he is feeling good as he prepares to be Boston’s Opening Day starter April 1 at Fenway Park.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “Today was one of those days that I really like to have especially during spring training because then you know where the pitches are, what you have to keep working on. It was kind of a good day to learn from.”

It’s clear the rough outing isn’t getting to Rodriguez.

Manager Alex Cora admitted Rodriguez didn’t “look great” Monday. But not due to any sort of injury.

“It’s one of those that during spring, you can see how they feel stuff-wise. Throughout the week, it’s not like he’s hurt or whatever, but he didn’t look great,” Cora told reporters. “You hit the wall throughout. That’s part of spring. So let him face the lineup once and finish up in the bullpen. He didn’t look great either location-wise. So we just took care of him.”

It doesn’t sound like this is anything to be concerned about, which certainly is reassuring with Opening Day right around the corner.

