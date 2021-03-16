NESN Logo Sign In

Buckle up, Patriots fans: It could be a long, crazy week.

New England on Tuesday continued its unprecedented free agency spending spree, reportedly inking tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year deal. Given the money Bill Belichick and Co. dished out Monday, many assumed the Henry acquisition signaled the end of the Patriots fireworks.

Well, not so fast.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer offered the following after the Henry news:

“And the Patriots aren’t done either, not at all. I’m digging it.”

So, what moves could be on the horizon? New England reportedly is interested in a running back and has been connected to Leonard Fournette. Some anticipate a reunion with linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

At this point, everything seemingly is on the table.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images