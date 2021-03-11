NASCAR’s Richard Petty Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Explains Benefits

NESN Logo Sign In

Richard Petty is following the doctor’s orders, and his family, friends and the NASCAR community should benefit.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday shared a video of the NASCAR legend receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot. Petty, a North Carolina native, explained in the video his sensible reasons for receiving the vaccination and urges others to do the same.

“I talked to my doctor, and he said he would highly recommend that I get a shot,” Petty said. “It doesn’t only help me, it helps my family around me and all the people I associate with. So you’re not only helping yourself, you’re helping your neighbors also.”

Petty, 83, and others who receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections are helping their communities enter a new dawn and move toward a post-pandemic world.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images