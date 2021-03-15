Rob Gronkowski Reacts To New Deal With SpongeBob SquarePants Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

Clearly, Rob Gronkowski is pleased to be staying with the Buccaneers.

The veteran tight end agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with Tampa Bay on Monday. It was his first time as a free agent, though it didn’t last too long.

But that doesn’t appear to have bothered Gronk, who wasted no time inking a new contract with the team. He even took to Twitter shortly after news broke of the deal to celebrate.

And, of course, he had to squeeze in a SpongeBob SquarePants joke.

Check it out: