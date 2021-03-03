Robert Williams Was Walking Highlight Reel For Celtics Vs. Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

Regarding Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, teammate Jaylen Brown on Tuesday said “the sky is the limit” for the third-year player’s potential in his postgame media availability.

But after watching Williams’ performance against the Clippers in the 117-112 win over Los Angeles, we’re not quite sure the sky is high enough.

This kid can really, really jump.

In an absolutely electric performance off the bench, Williams provided a great spark for Boston with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks with some meaningful late-game minutes.

And some of those buckets came in beautiful fashion, too, as Williams essentially was a human highlight reel on Tuesday. Check out some of these lobs: