Roger Goodell Planning For NFL Stadiums To Be At Full Capacity In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL stadiums hosted either limited or no fans during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but that could change in 2021.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday revealed to reporters that fans hopefully will be able to fill stadiums to their full capacities come the fall.

“We want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season.”

Goodell did not say if the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for fans to attend games, but did note all NFL staff will be encouraged to get it, as reported by The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones.

Attendance of course dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic. But it seems the NFL is hoping to make up for some of that lost revenue with stadiums at 100% capacity and a Week 17 added to the schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images