Russell Wilson To Cowboys? Adam Schefter Evaluates Trade Likelihood

Russell Wilson reportedly included the Cowboys on his shortlist of preferred landing spots should he be shopped by the Seahawks.

Don’t count on the superstar quarterback ending up in Dallas, however.

First and foremost, Wilson reportedly has not requested a trade out of Seattle and the sides have plenty of time to alleviate their reported tension. But as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter pointed out during the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” the Cowboys might not be a realistic trade partner for Wilson even if Seattle made him available this offseason.

“Don’t see the Cowboys being able to make a move for Russell Wilson as much sense as it might make to some,” Schefter said, as transcribed by 247Sports. “To do that, they would have to get Dak Prescott traded to Seattle, and Dak Prescott would have to be willing to sign, what we think will be his franchise tender, to make that trade possible. Why would Dak Prescott cooperate with the Dallas Cowboys and allow them to dictate where he’s going to go in the future? He doesn’t owe them that. And so he’s not going to do that.

“By being in the position he is now, Dak Prescott has an unofficial no-trade clause. Because unless he signs his franchise tender, they can’t trade him. They cannot. So Dak Prescott is controlling that situation. So it makes Dallas illogical and improbable. Nothing in this league is impossible, though, so you never know. But again, illogical and improbable.”

It sounds as though the Cowboys’ franchise tag might not be issued to Prescott for a second consecutive offseason. A recent report indicates Dallas’ negotiations on a long-term deal for its franchise quarterback are ramping up, which makes sense given the March 9 franchise tag deadline is approaching.

It’s tough to project what a new deal for Prescott might look like in terms of years, money and whether or not it includes a no-trade clause. In any event, Prescott effectively is the linchpin in a potential Wilson-to-Dallas trade, and the uncertainty surrounding the former casts doubt over the blockbuster deal coming to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images