Russell Wilson Trade Possibility Reportedly ‘Picking Up Steam’

NESN Logo Sign In

A Russell Wilson trade feels more and more realistic by the day.

On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that teams had contacted the Seattle Seahawks about a potential deal involving their franchise quarterback. Many initially laughed off the rumors, but animosity on both sides, as well as subsequent reporting, has fueled the belief a trade indeed could take place.

That brings us to Thursday morning, when ESPN’s Dianna Russini offered the following:

“This thing has been picking up steam over the last few weeks,” Russini said during Thursday’s “Get Up!” episode. “Both sides have done nothing to put this to bed. Russell Wilson has not come out to say he wants to play for the Seattle Seahawks, and the (Seahawks) coaching staff and front office, they’ve done nothing to say that, ‘Russell is our guy.’

” … Those in league circles believe that there’s a good chance this could happen if a team is desperate enough to make this trade.”

Two months ago @diannaESPN would have told you there's no chance Russell Wilson gets traded. But now …



"This thing has been picking up steam … Those in league circles believe that there's a good chance this could happen if a team is desperate enough to make this trade." pic.twitter.com/Vby7QCajX6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 11, 2021

So, where could Wilson land if he eventually is traded?

The 32-year-old reportedly would only accept a deal to the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. But the Cowboys recently signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal and the Raiders have publicly endorsed Derek Carr as their starting quarterback — for whatever’s that worth.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images