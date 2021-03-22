Why Ryan Blaney Honored Kobe, Gigi Bryant After Atlanta NASCAR Race

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney had Kobe and Gianna Bryant on both his mind and his hat Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Blaney, who won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, had tributes to the late Bryants on his hat after claiming the checkered flag. The Team Penske driver’s hat featured a No. 24, Kobe’s number for the second half of his Los Angeles Lakers career, and No. 2, which Gianna wore while playing basketball at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, Calif.

Take a look:

Ryan Blaney gets his 5th career win in his 204th start. pic.twitter.com/Dcor7eU9H2 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 21, 2021

Sunday was not the first time Blaney honored the Bryants during a NASCAR race.