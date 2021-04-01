Sabres Finally Snap 18-Game Losing Streak With 6-1 Victory Over Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The skid finally has come to a stop.

The Sabres won their first game in over a month Wednesday night with a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at First Niagara Center.

This snaps the Sabres’ brutal 18-game losing streak, which tied the 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins for worst in NHL history.

Brandon Montour led the charge with two goals. Steven Fogarty, Curtis Lazar, Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart each had one apiece. Fogarty’s goal was his first in the NHL.

Unfortunately, Buffalo did make some history during this rough patch. The team’s 18 straight losses are the most of any team since the NHL’s shootout era began.

But now, the Sabres (and their fans) finally can breathe.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images