Sabres Make NHL History, Drop 15th Straight Game In Loss To Penguins

The Sabres’ skid just reached a historic level.

Buffalo fell 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena. It’s their 15th straight loss, earning them an unfortunate spot in NHL history.

The Sabres’ losing streak is the longest recorded since the shootout era began, according to NHL.com. Buffalo hasn’t seen the win column since its 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 23.

This skid has landed the Sabres at the bottom of the East Division. They are 12 points away from the next closest team, the New Jersey Devils.

At 6-21-4, Buffalo also owns the worst record in the NHL, and it’s not even close. The team’s measly 16 points are eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks, which trail the Central and West Divisions, respectively.

The Sabres fired head coach Ralph Krueger after Buffalo’s skid reached 12 games. Don Granato is serving as interim head coach.

