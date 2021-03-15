Safety Terrence Brooks Reportedly Leaving Patriots To Join Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have lost a second player from their 2020 team as safety Terrence Brooks reportedly has agreed to join the Houston Texans.

Brooks will head to Houston on a one-year, $2 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He had spent the past two seasons in the New England secondary.

It comes after longtime Patriots guard Joe Thuney reportedly agreed to a five-year contract worth $80 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brooks’ departure does not come as a major surprise.

The 29-year-old defensive back played just 25 percent of defensive snaps and 35 percent of special teams snaps during the 2020 season despite New England being without safety Patrick Chung, who opted out. Both were less than his 2019 season when Brooks played 27 percent of defensive snaps and 39 percent of special teams snaps.

The arrival of versatile defender Adrian Phillips (career-high 73 percent defensive snaps) last year in free agency and 2020 second-round pick Kyle Dugger (51 percent defensive snaps), along with the obvious snaps dedicated to veteran Devin McCourty, squeezed Brooks out of the rotation.

The Patriots, however, added another versatile player in the back end Monday with the addition of Jalen Mills. Mills was just one of number of deals as the Patriots reportedly have signed tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and edge rusher Matt Judon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images