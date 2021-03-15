Superdome Lit Up To Honor Drew Brees’ Retirement From Saints, NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

New Orleans is going all out to thank longtime Saints signal-caller Drew Brees after his retirement announcement.

The veteran quarterback called it a career Sunday via Instagram, which prompted an outpouring of love and support from the NFL community, especially the Saints.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome even got in on the action, displaying a simple yet beautiful tribute to the 13-time Pro Bowler for all to see.

Check it out:

Brees spent 20 seasons in the NFL, the last 15 of which were in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images