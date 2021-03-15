NESN Logo Sign In

Chances are many NFL teams will enter the Sam Darnold trade sweepstakes.

At least eight teams have called the Jets about a trade for the 23-year-old quarterback, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. Darnold has failed to prove himself as the Jets’ franchise quarterback in three seasons since they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and New York seems ready to abandon that pursuit and trade Darnold.

For what it’s worth, NBC’s Albert Breer believes Darnold will join Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz among high-profile QBs whose teams have traded them this offseason.

8 NFL teams have been in contact with the #Jets about trading for 23-year old, former 3rd overall pick QB Sam Darnold.@AlbertBreer believes he's likely to be the next QB domino to https://t.co/IhOSNTzxVg pic.twitter.com/qkYpdpv1qB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 15, 2021

Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed earlier this month New York would field calls about potential trades for Darnold. Neither Douglas nor Kleiman specified which teams were interested in Darnold, but the New England Patriots have been floated as a possible landing spot.

The Jets’ reported asking price for Darnold is a second-round draft pick, plus other assets. Perhaps it’s a good time for a roll call of the teams the rumor mill believes is in on Darnold.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images