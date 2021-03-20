Saquon Barkley Has Predictable Reaction To Kenny Golladay-Giants Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants got some help Saturday.

The Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year contract worth $72 million with free-agent wideout Kenny Golladay. Golladay was widely regarded as the best receiver to hit the open market this offseason, and was the clear cut No. 1 target left.

Barkley, New York’s star running back, reacted to the news pretty much exactly how you would expect him to.

Golladay joins a receiver depth chart including Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and fellow free-agent addition John Ross.

The Giants desperately needed some receiver help for quarterback Daniel Jones, and perhaps it will even help New York get back into postseason contention in what was a woeful NFC East division in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images