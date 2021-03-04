Seahawks Reportedly Taking Calls On ‘Not Happy’ Russell Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but the Texans reportedly are disregarding calls from teams inquiring about his availability.

The quarterback drama in the Pacific Northwest apparently is being handled differently.

The Seahawks are not actively shopping Russell Wilson, but the organization is answering calls from teams asking about the superstar quarterback, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Russini during a Thursday appearance on the “The Pat McAfee” show added Wilson is “not happy” in Seattle right now.

I was told the Seahawks are not “shopping” Russell Wilson but calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered. https://t.co/NjQAydY012 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 4, 2021

Chatter of a potential Wilson trade first began Super Bowl Sunday when it was reported teams were calling the Seahawks to ask about the eight-time Pro Bowl selection. We’ve since learned Wilson reportedly is unhappy with his current situation for a few reasons, including the number of hits he takes and a desire to have a more prominent voice when it comes to offensive game-planning.

There has been no indication Wilson has formally requested a trade, but he has a list of preferred destinations should he be shopped, per his agent. The four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson, who will turn 33 a few months into the 2021 campaign, is under contract through the 2023 season. He reportedly has a no-trade clause in his deal, which effectively forces the Seahawks to meet Wilson’s demands if the sides agree to go their separate ways.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images