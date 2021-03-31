NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sean Kuraly, but he could be returning soon.

The Boston Bruins bottom-six forward has been in the COVID-19 protocols since March 18, when he returned a positive test ahead of a game against the Buffalo Sabres.

That forced the postponement of a game two days later, with Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Craig Smith all ending up in the protocols with Kuraly.

Pastrnak, Krejci and Smith all were cleared a couple days later, and Kuraly on Wednesday was back practicing at Warrior Ice Arena.

Kuraly has been cleared to return to play, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated, but he might not be in the lineup Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Kuraly hasn’t been able to skate while on the COVID-19 list, so there might be some rust, and he ultimately could be better off not playing Thursday. He’d be able to get one more full practice in Friday and potentially slot back into the Bruins’ lineup for Saturday’s matinee against the Penguins.

The 28-year-old on Wednesday skated on a spare line in practice with Chris Wagner, furthering the likelihood that he will not play against the Penguins on Thursday.

DeBrusk remains in the protocols, but he was at the team facility earlier in the day, Cassidy said. It’s a sign that he’s trending in the right direction.

