Selection Sunday Live Tracker: Follow Results Of 2021 Bracket Selection

After a one-year hiatus, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has returned.

68 teams will earn a spot in the 2021 tournament, with 31 earning automatic bids. All 67 games will be played in the Indianapolis area.

Here’s a look at where each team is ranked, as they are announced:

East Region

1. Michigan

2. Alabama

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Colorado

6. BYU

7. University of Connecticut

8. LSU

9. St. Bonaventure

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State/UCLA

12. Georgetown

13. UNC Greensboro

14. Abilene Christian

15. Iona

16. Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern

West Region

1. Gonzaga

2. Iowa

3. Kansas

4. Virginia

5. Creighton

6. USC

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Missouri

10. VCU

11. Wichita State/Drake

12. UC Santa Barbara

13. Ohio

14. Eastern Washington

15. Grand Canyon

16. Norfolk State/Appalachian State

South Region

1. Baylor

2. Ohio State

3. Arkansas

4. Purdue

5. Villanova

6. Texas Tech

7. Florida

8. North Carolina

9. Wisconsin

10. Virginia Tech

11. Utah State

12. Winthrop

13. North Texas

14. Colgate

15. Oral Roberts

16. Hartford

Midwest Region

1. Illinois

2. Houston

3. West Virginia

4. Oklahoma State

5. Tennessee

6. San Diego State

7. Clemson

8. Loyola Chicago

9. Georgia Tech

10. Rutgers

11. Syracuse

12. Oregon State

13. Liberty

14. Morehead State

15. Cleveland State

16. Drexel

Thumbnail photo via Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish players celebrate as the defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-77 on a buzzer-beater in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports