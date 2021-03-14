Selection Sunday Live Tracker: Follow Results Of 2021 Bracket Selection

After a one-year hiatus, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has returned.
68 teams will earn a spot in the 2021 tournament, with 31 earning automatic bids. All 67 games will be played in the Indianapolis area.
Here’s a look at where each team is ranked, as they are announced:
East Region
1. Michigan
2. Alabama
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. Colorado
6. BYU
7. University of Connecticut
8. LSU
9. St. Bonaventure
10. Maryland
11. Michigan State/UCLA
12. Georgetown
13. UNC Greensboro
14. Abilene Christian
15. Iona
16. Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern
West Region
1. Gonzaga
2. Iowa
3. Kansas
4. Virginia
5. Creighton
6. USC
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Missouri
10. VCU
11. Wichita State/Drake
12. UC Santa Barbara
13. Ohio
14. Eastern Washington
15. Grand Canyon
16. Norfolk State/Appalachian State
South Region
1. Baylor
2. Ohio State
3. Arkansas
4. Purdue
5. Villanova
6. Texas Tech
7. Florida
8. North Carolina
9. Wisconsin
10. Virginia Tech
11. Utah State
12. Winthrop
13. North Texas
14. Colgate
15. Oral Roberts
16. Hartford
Midwest Region
1. Illinois
2. Houston
3. West Virginia
4. Oklahoma State
5. Tennessee
6. San Diego State
7. Clemson
8. Loyola Chicago
9. Georgia Tech
10. Rutgers
11. Syracuse
12. Oregon State
13. Liberty
14. Morehead State
15. Cleveland State
16. Drexel