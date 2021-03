NESN Logo Sign In

The injury bug has struck the Celtics again.

Semi Ojeleye will not return to Boston’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks game after suffering a left hip contusion in the first half, per the team.

The forward was attempting to guard Jrue Holiday early in the second quarter when the two collided. Ojeleye crumpled to the ground and had to be helped to the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play, via NBC Sports Boston:

Hoping the best for Semi Ojeleye, who was helped off the court after appearing to suffer an injury. pic.twitter.com/IWnInsQLSZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Stay tuned for more details.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Images