Sign Up To Play NESN’s College Hoops Pick And Win Challenge To Win $500

If you think you know college hoops, here’s your chance to cash in.

The NCAA Tournament is back, and NESN Games is giving you a chance to win big with the “College Hoops Challenge” Pick & Win contest.

It’s simple to play. You just have to head on over to NESN Games and sign up if you’re not already, and then make your straight-up picks for every game on the Friday schedule. You’ll do the same thing for Saturday, and if you’re the leader after Round 1 concludes, you’ll win $150.

If you happen to struggle in Round 1, don’t fret. The Pick & Win contest will go on for the entirety of March Madness. Even if your bracket falls apart, you can get hot with your picks in the College Hoops Challenge, and if you have the most points at the end of the national championship, you’ll win $500! You can track your progress and see how you stack up against the field with our updated leaderboard throughout the tourney.

We’ll even help you with your last-minute decisions with NESN.com’s full NCAA Tournament preview, which includes region-by-region analysis, sleeper picks and upset picks. It’s everything short of filling out your picks for you.

Tip-off is fast approaching; sign up now to play!

Thumbnail photo via Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports Images