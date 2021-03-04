NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara made his first return to the ice at TD Garden on Wednesday, wearing a sweater that wasn’t back and gold for the first time in a long time.

In the Washington Capitals’ shootout win over the Boston, the former Bruins captain’s return was the storyline of the night.

And before Chara celebrated the win with his new team on NBC Sports Network, another former member of the Bruins was highlighted.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug discussed Chara returning to Boston to play the Bruins for the first time since joining the Capitals during intermission.

“We don’t have time to talk about what he means to me as a friend,” Krug said, as seen on NBCSN. “I’m just happy he got to see his family.”

Bruins blueliner Charlie McAvoy also mentioned pregame that having Chara as a mentor “meant everything” to him. The Bruins even found a way to include fans in their tribute for Chara’s return.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images