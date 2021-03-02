Sue Bird Re-Signs With Storm, Excited To Stay With ‘Special Team’

NESN Logo Sign In

She’s back.

Sue Bird had agreed to re-sign with the Seattle Storm, the team announced Monday.

The 40-year-old just helped the Storm to all four of its WNBA titles, including its most recent in 2020. She currently is the longest-tenured player in the league and has spent all 20 seasons with Seattle, per the team.

“Seattle and the Storm franchise have been home for my entire career,” Bird said in a team statement released Monday. “This is a special team and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court with them as well as representing this great city and our amazing fans.”

The Bird is back! 🙌😎 pic.twitter.com/JLaZKm2sW8 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) March 1, 2021

“Sue Bird has been synonymous with Storm basketball for two decades, leading this franchise to four WNBA championships,” Storm CEO and GM Alisha Valavanis said. “She is not only one of the best to ever play the game but one of the most important leaders in it. She has been integral in the growth of the league and its impact off the court. We are thrilled she’ll be back to lead the Storm this season.”

Bird had the best shooting season of her WNBA career in 2020, per the team. She averaged 49.4% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images