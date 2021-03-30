Take Look Back At Nick Ritchie’s Game-Tying Goal For Bruins Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie came through for the Boston Bruins right when they needed him against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins took on the slumping Sabres on Saturday afternoon, and it appeared as though Buffalo was going to find its way into the win column.

Buffalo led late, but the B’s battled back and with a one-goal deficit Ritchie took a feed in from Charlie McAvoy and buried the puck past the Sabres goaltender to even the score. Craig Smith eventually would pot the game-winner as Boston completed the big comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images