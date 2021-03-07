Check Out Trent Frederic’s Third Career Goal As Bruins Down Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic has made the most out of his extended opportunity so far in 2021.

The Boston Bruins forward already has appeared in more games this season than he did in each of the last two combined. Frederic notched his first three career goals with the B’s as well as his first-ever NHL assist.

The youngster showed a little bit of everything in Friday night’s win over the Washington Capitals as he notched his third goal of the season and also fought Tom Wilson.

To see his goal from the win, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank!

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images