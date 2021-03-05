Team LeBron, Team Durant Rosters Named For NBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Drumroll, please.

The starters for the NBA All-Star Game were drafted Thursday night by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

It’s sure to be a competitive game, especially considering who represents each team.

Let’s take a look at the rosters. Note: the first five players for each team are starters:

TEAM LEBRON

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

TEAM DURANT

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Emibiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Yes, Brown and Tatum will be on opposite teams for the first time in their NBA careers representing the Celtics

So, who ya got?

The All-Star Game is set for March 7.







Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images