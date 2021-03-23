Ted Karras Contract: Reported Details Of Deal With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

This is going to blow you away, but the New England Patriots got Ted Karras signed on a pretty cheap deal.

That’s been the calling card for the Pats this offseason, signing guys on pretty manageable deals, many of which being backloaded for when the salary cap expands.

Karras re-joined the Patriots this offseason after one year with the Miami Dolphins, and on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the details of his contract.

C/G Ted Karras: 1 year, base value $3 million



Signing bonus: $2 million



$1 million base salary (guaranteed)



Up to $1 million in incentives, increasing maximum value to $4 million — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 23, 2021

The Patriots signed Karras clearly thinking that David Andrews would not be back, thus making Karras the starting center. But Andrews pivoted and after briefly testing free agency, decided to come back to New England.

As a result, Karras figures to be the backup center, plus a swing tackle. No matter what, he should see plenty of playing time.

As for what New England is left with now, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap on Twitter), indicated that they are looking at a little north of $20.7 million in space, though that doesn’t account for the Raekwon McMillan, Trent Brown and Montravius Adams deals.

We’re only a week into free agency and about a month away from the draft, so expect at least a little more activity from New England in the coming weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images