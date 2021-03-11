Texans ‘Committed’ To Keeping Deshaun Watson Despite QB’s Wishes

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, this should end swimmingly.

Deshaun Watson has wanted out of Houston for quite some time now. Despite agreeing to a monster contract extension in September, things between the quarterback and the Texans have not been the best in recent months.

But the team doesn’t seem to be fazed by Watson’s latest pleas. In fact, head coach David Culley stressed the team’s interest in sticking with the 25-year-old Thursday.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,” Culley told reporters during his video press conference, via ESPN. “He is our quarterback. He’s the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now.”

Additionally, Culley said “there is no contingency plan” at the moment if Watson opts to sit out.

What a mess.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Culley reportedly met with Watson, and the signal-caller again expressed his desire to leave. If true, it doesn’t sound like much (if anything) sank in.

It looks like we’ve got a classic stalemate on our hands. And in the end, only one side can prevail.

