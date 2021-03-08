These 15 NFL Players Reportedly Being Floated In Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL trade winds began blowing last month, but now they really are gaining speed.

In his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer named 15 players who have been floated in trade talks this offseason. Breer offered brief insights into each of the players mentioned in the piece.

Here’s the full list:

— Kwon Alexander, LB — New Orleans Saints

— Geno Atkins, DT — Cincinnati Bengals

— Michael Brockers, DL — Los Angeles Rams

— Brandon Brooks, G — Philadelphia Eagles

— Trent Brown, OT — Las Vegas Raiders

— Zach Ertz, TE — Philadelphia Eagles

— Stephon Gilmore, CB — New England Patriots

— LaMarcus Joyner, S — Las Vegas Raiders

— Latavius Murray, RB — New Orleans Saints

— Andrew Norwell, G — Jacksonville Jaguars

— David Njoku, TE — Cleveland Browns

— Emmanuel Sanderse, WR — New Orleans Saints

— Preston Smith, DE — Green Bay Packers

— Kevin Zeitler, G — New York Giants

— Trai Turner, G — Los Angeles Chargers

✅ Restructured deals

✅ Lots of vets discussed in trade talks

✅ Value of draft picks@AlbertBreer on how the salary cap squeeze will affect the next few weeks: https://t.co/rsnlkOUy8C — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 8, 2021

Whether any of the aforementioned players eventually are dealt remains to be seen. It also is possible those players, and many more, are outright released due to new NFL salary cap rules rather than moved in a trade.

(Breer’s story also contains useful information on the NFL’s cap squeeze.)

Regardless, given all the factors in play, this could be an NFL offseason unlike any other.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images