This Jayson Tatum-Kobe Bryant Stats Comparison Might Shock You

It’s probably unfair to already put Jayson Tatum in the same sentence as Kobe Bryant, but the stats (well, two of them) demand it.

Boston Sports Info on Monday compared the points and field goal percentages posted by Tatum and Bryant through their first 8,196 NBA minutes. And, well, Tatum thus far has more points and a higher field goal percentage than Bryant did through his first 8,196 minutes in the NBA.

Take a look:

Jayson Tatum – Kobe Bryant

First 8,196 MP



PTS

Jayson – 4,634

Kobe – 4,658



FG

Jayson – 1,680/3,704 – .454

Kobe – 1,632/3,624 – .450 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 1, 2021

Obviously, those stats, like most, carry some caveats. Bryant, obviously, came into the league for a Los Angeles Lakers club that was a playoff team and won 56 games his rookie season. Whereas Bryant paid his dues playing behind Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel, Tatum started all 80 games of his rookie season — even if he did have to patiently wait for Kyrie Irving to give him the ball on occasion.

Still, these states nevertheless illustrate just how good Tatum has been through his first three-plus seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Tatum this season is averaging 25.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 29 contests. He and Jaylen Brown will represent the Celtics in the NBA All-Star Game.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images