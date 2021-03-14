This Report Referencing One Potential Patriots Receiver Target Isn’t Great

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots, you’ve probably heard, are in need of receiver help.

Curtis Samuel, an impending free agent who played his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, is thought to be a potential target. Samuel, after all, would make plenty of on-field sense based on his skillset while his already-established relationship with recently re-signed Patriots quarterback Cam Newton could be an added incentive.

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, however, may have casted some doubt on that with an extensive NFL Free agency report. The two insiders believe the 24-year-old Samuel could end up re-signing with the Panthers.

Here’s what ESPN had to say:

We’re hearing most of the top receivers — Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Corey Davis — will test free agency, but a few have a chance to re-sign with their respective teams: Nelson Agholor with Las Vegas and Curtis Samuel with Carolina.

With DJ Moore and Robby Anderson hitting free agency in 2022, the Panthers could look to secure more receiver help now. (If they don’t keep Samuel, look out for Jacksonville, where new coach Urban Meyer knows him from their Ohio State days.)

The same report from Fowler and Graziano also noted how longtime Patriots running back James White could be on his way to Tampa Bay and that teams around the NFL are well-aware cornerback Stephon Gilmore is available in trade talks.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait much longer to figure it all out as free agency begins Wednesday and the league’s legal tampering period starts Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images