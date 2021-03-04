Tiger Woods ‘Did Not Remember Driving’ Day Of Accident, Per Affidavit

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re slowly getting a clearer picture of what exactly happened the day of Tiger Woods’ car crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif.

Woods initially was found unconscious by a resident, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for the “black box” in Woods’ vehicle obtained by USA TODAY Sports. There was blood on his face and chin at the time.

When he finally regained consciousness, though, Woods apparently didn’t remember much.

“The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver (Woods) said he did not know and did not even remember driving,” per the affidavit submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schoegl. “… Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

According to the document, data from the car involved “constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva suggested Wednesday that this is not a criminal investigation.

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they did a search warrant to seize in essence the black box of the vehicle,” Villanueva said, via USA Today Sports. “And that’s all it is. And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact. And with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute the cause of the accident. And that’s all it is, and we’ll leave it at that, OK?”

Woods is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after undergoing surgery to repair the multiple leg injuries he sustained in the crash.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images