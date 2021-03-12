Tom Brady Carries Out Selfless Trend With Bucs Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady, through more ways than one, remained his textbook self over the course of his first full NFL year with the Buccaneers.

Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $50 million with Tampa Bay in March of 2020, came to Central Florida as advertised. The future Hall of Fame quarterback reshaped the Buccaneers locker room and took a talented team that had underperformed in recent years to football’s mountaintop.

Now, Brady is doing his part in trying to start a dynasty in Tampa Bay.

Just over a month removed from taking home MVP honors in the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady reportedly has reworked his contract in Tampa Bay. The sides, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have agreed to a four-year deal that effectively voids to a one-year extension. The move, which keeps Brady under contract with the Bucs through the 2022 campaign, saves Tampa Bay $19 million against the salary cap heading into the new league year, per Schefter, citing a source.

Of course, Brady is no stranger to a tactic of this nature. The 43-year-old routinely reworked his contract and took pay cuts over the course of his two-decade run in New England. The selfless acts paid off and then some, as Brady quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships ranging from 2002 to 2019.