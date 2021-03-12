Tom Brady Carries Out Selfless Trend With Bucs Contract Extension

Tom Brady, through more ways than one, remained his textbook self over the course of his first full NFL year with the Buccaneers.
Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $50 million with Tampa Bay in March of 2020, came to Central Florida as advertised. The future Hall of Fame quarterback reshaped the Buccaneers locker room and took a talented team that had underperformed in recent years to football’s mountaintop.
Now, Brady is doing his part in trying to start a dynasty in Tampa Bay.
Just over a month removed from taking home MVP honors in the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady reportedly has reworked his contract in Tampa Bay. The sides, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have agreed to a four-year deal that effectively voids to a one-year extension. The move, which keeps Brady under contract with the Bucs through the 2022 campaign, saves Tampa Bay $19 million against the salary cap heading into the new league year, per Schefter, citing a source.
Of course, Brady is no stranger to a tactic of this nature. The 43-year-old routinely reworked his contract and took pay cuts over the course of his two-decade run in New England. The selfless acts paid off and then some, as Brady quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships ranging from 2002 to 2019.
The Bucs now are in a position to retain the majority of their Super Bowl LV-winning squad. Tampa Bay already has crossed off two important items on its checklist by placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and extending the contract of linebacker Lavonte David. Uncertainty hovers over a few of the Bucs’ other players on expiring contracts — including LB Shaq Barrett, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and running back Leonard Fournette — but the possibility of keeping all of those players in house now is more realistic thanks to Brady.
The Bucs already have reaped the benefits of “the Tom Brady effect” and we could see the franchise continue to do so this spring. After watching Brady sacrifice, other Tampa Bay players might be willing or even eager to follow suit in hopes of keeping Tampa Bay in Super Bowl contention next season and beyond.
Brady has been a member of the Bucs for less than a calendar year and you already can argue he’s the best investment the organization ever made.