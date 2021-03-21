Tom Brady Celebrates Anniversary Of Officially Signing With Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Much has changed for Tom Brady over the last year — to say the least.

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the star quarterback officially leaving the New England Patriots and signing a contract with the Buccaneers. Brady, who went on to win a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and since has signed an extension with the Bucs, used his Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary.

“Time flies,” he wrote. “It’s been one year and some amazing learning and life experiences.

Way to twist the knife, Tom.