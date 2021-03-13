Tom Brady Contract: More Reported Details Of Extension Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is both doing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a solid and positioning himself to make quite a bit more cash for as long as he wants to continue to play.

The legendary quarterback on Friday signed an extension with the Bucs, which he confirmed on Instagram. Though the extension is technically for four years, the final three seasons are void years, meaning he only is under contract through the 2022 season.

And while that was just about the extent of the knowledge on the situation Friday, details about the salary structure emerged Saturday morning.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady will earn $41.075M in 2021, setting him up for another redo if he continues to play in 2022. https://t.co/7LE4D3DbBF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021

By adding the void years, however, Brady is allowing the Bucs to spread out his cap hit over a few years so that they can have plenty of cap space for 2021. With this restructuring, Brady reportedly gave the Bucs about $19 million extra with which to sign/retain players — a practice he did often with the New England Patriots and now has brought with him to Florida.

