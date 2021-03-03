Tom Brady Injury: Here’s Latest On Buccaneers QB’s Knee Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The knee injury Tom Brady played through in 2020 isn’t expected to linger into the upcoming season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback “should be absolutely fine for 2021″ after undergoing surgery on his left knee last week, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“We knew he had surgery last week, something that Bruce Arians and the Bucs have discussed,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “My understanding is it was successful. He should be back and good to go by June.

“We don’t even know what the NFL offseason is going to be like. Is there going to be anything in person in June? Any sort of OTAs or passing camp? If there is, my understanding is Brady should be healthy enough to participate.

“He called (the surgery) a clean-up at the time. It was a little more extensive than that. But overall, he should be absolutely fine for 2021.”

From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady discussed his knee surgery last night with @JKCorden, so lets talk about it a bit… pic.twitter.com/Ixr8N13LCn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2021

That aligns with the timetable Arians laid out for Brady’s rehab. The Buccaneers head coach told reporters last week his 43-year-old quarterback should be cleared for full practice “somewhere around June.”

Brady, who turns 44 in August, led the Bucs to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Tampa. He sported a protective sleeve on his injured knee during the team’s Super Bowl boat parade.

Brady addressed his injury Tuesday night during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corben.”

“I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now,” he said. “Which is giving me something to, although I’d much rather be staying active like I normally do.”

The former New England Patriots star has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he sat out 15 games with a torn ACL.

