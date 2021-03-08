Tom Brady Lauds Softball-Star Niece: ‘Most Dominant’ Family Member

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady might have his niece to thank if he someday goes down as the second most gifted athlete in the Brady family.

Maya, whose mother is Maureen Brady, the oldest of three Brady sisters, is a star redshirt freshman on the UCLA softball team. She launched her first home run Sunday in the No. 2 Bruins’ 14-0 victory over San Jose State.

Tom Brady, a month removed from winning his seventh Super Bowl championship, used Twitter to show some love for his niece.

Take a look:

“Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family … by far!”

Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021

By the way, this is far from the first time Brady has boasted about his niece.

Check out this quote from a 2019 story in the Boston Globe:

“I think Maya is already the most athletic person of the family. She’s just a great athlete, so competitive. And she’s been on such winning teams and she’s such a great teammate. It’s so impressive.”

In case you needed further evidence of just how athletically gifted the Brady family is, consider this:

— Maureen was an All-American softball pitcher with Fresno State.

— Julie Brady, the second of the three Brady sisters, starred in soccer as a child and is married to longtime Boston Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis.

— Nancy Brady was a star softball player at Cal.

Not bad!

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images