Tom Brady Opens Up About Wobbly Exit From Bucs’ Boat Parade

Tom Brady was his vintage self in Super Bowl LV, but he was in rare public form as the Buccaneers celebrated their world championship.

It is safe to say Brady had a blast at Tampa Bay’s celebratory boat parade, held three days after the Bucs took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on football’s biggest stage. The star quarterback provided a pair of highlights over the course of the festivities, including a boat-to-boat tossing of the Lombardi Trophy.

The other came as the parade wrapped up. Brady appeared to be a little off-balance as he walked through the port with the assistance of Bucs backup quarterback Ryan Griffin.

So, was it sea legs that got to Brady, or did he put back a few too many?

“I think a little of both, a little of both,” Brady said Tuesday on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden. “It was definitely a moment of celebration. I’m happy I’m on land at that point, absolutely. Happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff — the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that.”

Brady certainly deserved to let loose after what was a truly remarkable season, but it doesn’t sound as though the future Hall of Fame gave himself too much time to celebrate his latest title triumph. In addition to rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, Brady appears to already be mentally and physically preparing for his 22nd NFL season. Brady and Co. should enter the 2021 campaign with very legitimate Super Bowl LVI aspirations.

The 43-year-old evidently still believes he has something left to prove, which the majority of football fans — including his wife — can’t wrap their heads around.

