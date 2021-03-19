Tom Brady Predicted Bucs’ Undefeated Stretch Run To Finish Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady saw Super Bowl potential in the Bucs when Tampa Bay was at one of the lower points of its 2020 season.

The Bucs dropped to 7-5 on the campaign in Week 12 when it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. At that juncture, the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on an NFC South title and the Green Bay Packers looked like something of a runaway train.

But that defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and Co. proved to be the Bucs’ final loss of the season, which Brady apparently predicted in late November.

“I tell you no lie,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David recently said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times. “Everybody knows Tom, Tom came and said, ‘I’m glad we got this out of the way. Look, trust me on this, we’re fixing to get this right. You guys are going to keep playing good, and we’re not going to lose another game.'”

Brady continued to instill confidence in his Tampa Bay teammates as the playoffs unfolded. This included texting Bucs players ‘We will win’ every night leading up to Super Bowl LV. And as fate would have it, Tampa Bay picked up the most important win of the season at the expense of the team that handed Brady and Co. their fifth and final loss of the campaign.

Confidence should be at an all-time high for the Bucs in 2021. Tampa Bay was able to retain the majority of its key free agents — including David — this offseason and now is primed to run it back in 2021.

