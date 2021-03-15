Tom Brady Shares Phone Number; Here’s What Happens When You Call, Text

NESN Logo Sign In

Ever dream of either texting or calling Tom Brady and having him actually respond?

Well, now you apparently can. Or something.

Brady on Monday morning shared what he claims is his actual phone number: (415) 612-1737. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, tired of the negativity on Twitter, said he will engage with some fans who reach out.

Take a look:

“Hey, what’s up everyone? So, this is a real first for me. But I’ve been talked into giving out my cell phone on the internet. So, listen, rule No. 1 before we get into any of this: No texting on gamedays. Really, though, what this is is a tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers where we can actually do a better job of responding to you and your questions and all the great messages.

“Sometimes it gets hard to sort through the “you suck, Brady” in the comments. I know there’s been quite a few of those over the years, it’s usually from Jets fans. But to be clear: If you do text me ‘you suck,’ yes, I’ll see it, and I may or may not respond. So, shoot me a message. I promise I’m going to get back to as many of you guys as possible when I have the time.”

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

So, what happens when you reach out to Brady?

Expecting either a promotional voicemail recording or an auto-reply text, we both called and texted the number to find out. To our surprise, the phone rang four times before a “mailbox is full” recording played, while the text, 30 minutes after being sent, still is sitting there without a response.

Anyway, try reaching out to Brady. Maybe you’ll have better luck and catch him after he has a few cocktails on his boat.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images