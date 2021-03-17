NESN Logo Sign In

Well, Boston. Today makes one year since Tom Brady announced his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He left New England and headed south, leaving Patriots fans devastated on a quiet St. Patricks Day in the earliest and most uncertain days of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

And then, he led the Buccaneers to win the seventh Super Bowl of his career, taking on another MVP for good measure.

Now, on top of all of that, he’s using one of the best moments in Boston sports history to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his free agent signing.

This feels like an inappropriate use of the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” gif.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images