Tom Brady Tests Post-Surgery Knee Playing Catch With David Beckham

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, it looks like Tom Brady’s knee is holding up well after an offseason procedure.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently underwent a minor “clean up” surgery following his seventh Super bowl championship for an injury sustained at some point during the season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians anticipates Brady will be ready to participate in 7-on-7 sessions with the team in June. At this point, though, he’s looks comfortable throwing on the beach in the Bahamas, as seen in a video posted by famous Miami restaurant and nightclub owner David Grutman.

It looks like English soccer legend David Beckham could have played safety.

Just make sure Tom keeps the brace on, boys.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images