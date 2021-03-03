Tom Brady Throws Shade At Jets In Interview With James Corden

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady no longer plays in the AFC East, but he apparently still gets a kick out of poking fun at his former division rivals.

Brady on Tuesday made an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” where he covered a variety of topics, including his post-Super Bowl exchange with Gisele Bundchen and his now-famous Lombardi Trophy toss at the Buccaneers’ victory boat parade.

Corden, 42, also asked Brady, 43, if he still had a shot at reaching the NFL, which prompted a forthright response from Tampa Bay’s quarterback.

“Being completely honest, you have zero chance,” Brady said. “Zero.”

Corden acknowledged he probably couldn’t crack a loaded roster like the Buccaneers’, but perhaps joining a team like the Jets would be more realistic. Brady played along, ribbing Gang Green in the process.

“You might be able to play for the Jets,” Brady said. “Actually, you’re right about that.”

There’s a chance the Jets soon will elevate from being one of the league’s laughingstocks. New York appears to be in good hands with new head coach Robert Saleh, and the franchise also has a wealth of draft capital. Those picks, of course, can be used to add high-end prospects, but they also theoretically could be packaged in a trade return for a proven superstar like Deshaun Watson.

But until positive changes are made, the Jets will remain a frequent butt of jokes within the football world.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images