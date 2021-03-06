Tom Wilson Offered In-Person Hearing For Hit On Brandon Carlo

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Wilson is getting the opportunity to state his case, whatever it might be, for a predatory hit on Brandon Carlo.

During the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals, Wilson delivered a headshot to the Bruins defenseman, which sent him tumbling to the ice.

Carlo was helped off the ice and ultimately sent to the hospital as a result of the hit.

And on Saturday morning, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the Wilson would be offered an in-person hearing over Zoom for the hit at a date and time to be determined later.

No penalty was assessed on the play.