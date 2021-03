NESN Logo Sign In

A time has been set for Tom Wilson’s hearing about his hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The NHL Department of Play Safety is scheduled to meet with Wilson on Saturday night to discuss the headshot, which occurred in the first period of Friday night’s Bruins-Capitals game.

Carlo was taken to the hospital after the collision. He since has been released.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images