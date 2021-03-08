Tony Romo (Kind Of) Predicted Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

Super Bowl LV wasn’t the first time the Chiefs and Buccaneers met during the 2020 NFL season.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay also squared off in Week 12 when Patrick Mahomes and Co. edged out Brady’s Buccaneers 27-24 at Raymond James Stadium. CBS’ Tony Romo served as the color commentator for the regular-season showdown, and he had a gut feeling the teams would meet again on football’s biggest stage.

“Do you want me to make a slight guess here? I think there’s a better-than-good chance — I don’t even know what that percentage is — that these two are gonna be here in Tampa,” Romo said as time expired on the Week 12 contest. “I thought Tampa Bay had a very uphill battle to climb. Now, I think they’re in the discussion after they evolved this offense today as the game was unfolding and Brady was getting upset. … It’s gonna be hard, for any team.”

While this wasn’t exactly a clear-cut, confident prediction by Romo, he nevertheless deserves some credit for somewhat calling his shot. The Chiefs looked like runaway train for the majority of the campaign, but that late-November loss by the Bucs marked the team’s third defeat over a four-game stretch. Tampa Bay, at that point in the season, appeared to be a relative longshot to reach Super Bowl LV.

But as he’s done plenty of other times over the course of his legendary career, Brady overcame the odds and led his team to the promised land.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images