Trent Brown Has Bold Dream Role On Patriots’ O-Line For 2021 Season

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown wants to be the Stephon Gilmore of offensive tackles this season.

When asked if Brown, returning to New England after two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, would play left tackle or right tackle for the Patriots this season, the 6-foot-8, 380-pounds offensive lineman said he didn’t have a preference.

“I feel like I’m the best at both,” Brown said Wednesday on a video conference call. “And I have a dream in my head of like how the best corner follows the best receiver all over the field. I want to be the guy who follows the best pass rusher. Wherever I’m needed, that’s where I’m going to play.”

Trent Island has a nice ring to it.

And while that would be revolutionary, it ultimately seems like an unlikely approach. The Patriots have the option to play Isaiah Wynn at left tackle or Michael Onwenu at right tackle. Both Wynn and Onwenu also can play left guard. David Andrews is locked in as the Patriots’ starting center, and Shaq Mason will be back at his usual right guard spot. Brown played left tackle in 2018 with the Patriots but shifted over to right tackle with the Raiders. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 but missed 11 games in 2020 before being traded to New England earlier this month.

So, while it would be fun to see Brown shadow the opposing team’s best pass rusher, he’ll likely be locked into one role this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images